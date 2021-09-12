Alagiri questions motive behind appointment of R.N. Ravi as Governor

CHENNAI

12 September 2021 01:11 IST

‘The move is to threaten people of the State, who have rejected BJP’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri has questioned the motive behind appointing R.N. Ravi, a retired IPS officer, as next Governor of Tamil Nadu.

“In States ruled by parties in the Opposition (non-NDA parties), the Centre has been appointing Governors who are causing hindrances to the ruling State government. For instance, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, after being appointed as Lt. Governor of Puducherry, had created many roadblocks to the then Congress government and welfare schemes could not be implemented. She was removed from the post after protest,” he said in a statement.

The appointment of R.N. Ravi as Tamil Nadu Governor raises suspicion, Mr. Alagiri said.

“The DMK government is functioning in a transparent manner. Whether the Modi government has appointed Mr. Ravi to cause hindrance to the State government is my main suspicion,” he also said.

The move is to threaten people of the State, who have rejected BJP, Mr. Alagiri alleged.

“We won’t allow the Governor to interfere with the functions of Tamil Nadu government like in the case of Puducherry,” he said.

“Appointing renowned educationalists, scientists, scholars as Governors has been adopted as a good practice. By appointing Mr. Ravi, the Modi government has gone against the practice. If they attempt to destroy democracy, Congress and other parties would gather people and protest,” Mr. Alagiri warned.