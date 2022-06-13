Alagiri leads TNCC protest near ED office

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri taking part in the protest on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

June 13, 2022 17:51 IST

‘False case filed against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Monday led a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Office in Chennai, even as party leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED to record his statement in the National Herald case.

The TNCC was protesting against the summons issued to Rahul Gandhi and party president Sonia Gandhi. It alleged that a false case had been filed against them. The protest was part of a nationwide agitation being planned by the party.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Alagiri claimed that there were no financial irregularities, and there was no need for the ED to probe the case.

He alleged that the ED probe was motivated by the Narendra Modi-led Central government to divert people’s attention from issues like higher inflation, higher fuel prices and a slowing economy.

Mr. Alagiri also expressed confidence that Mr. Rahul Gandhi will overcome all challenges.

Congress MLAs and other senior leaders participated in the protest, held in front of Shastri Bhavan on Haddows Road.

Party cadre raised slogans against Mr. Modi, the BJP and the RSS.

There was a minor traffic disruption due to the protest. Later, Mr. Alagiri urged the cadre not to cause any hindrance to the public and the police.

He and other leaders were detained.