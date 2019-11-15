Alagiri hoists Congress flag on 150-foot pole

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri hoisted the party’s flag on a 150-foot, fully-automated pole at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan on Thursday, as part of a trial run of the system.
The flag will be hoisted and brought down through an electronic mechanism.
“The 150-foot flagpost is to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary,” he told The Hindu.
The TNCC has requested party leader Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate the flagpost.
When asked if the purpose of the initiative was to compete with the DMK in terms of the height of the flagpole, Mr. Alagiri said there was no politics behind the move.
Earlier, he paid floral tributes to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue in Guindy and his portrait at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan.
Mr. Alagiri said the focus of the party was on working towards democratic socialism, as laid down by Nehru.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor