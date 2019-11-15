Alagiri hoists Congress flag on 150-foot pole

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri hoisted the party’s flag on a 150-foot, fully-automated pole at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan on Thursday, as part of a trial run of the system.

The flag will be hoisted and brought down through an electronic mechanism.

“The 150-foot flagpost is to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary,” he told The Hindu.

The TNCC has requested party leader Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate the flagpost.

When asked if the purpose of the initiative was to compete with the DMK in terms of the height of the flagpole, Mr. Alagiri said there was no politics behind the move.

Earlier, he paid floral tributes to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue in Guindy and his portrait at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan.

Mr. Alagiri said the focus of the party was on working towards democratic socialism, as laid down by Nehru.