Alagiri hits out at T.N. BJP, says party is two-faced 

He condemns Annamalai’s statements that the party would protest if there was imposition of English in the guise of fighting imposition of Hindi 

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
October 29, 2022 19:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday said that the protests organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP, stating the DMK was not prioritising Tamil language when the BJP at the Centre was imposing Hindi at all levels in the country, showed that the State BJP was two-faced.

He also condemned Mr. Annamalai’s statement that the party would protest if there was imposition of English in the guise of fighting imposition of Hindi, and contended that English had to remain as the official language until all 18 languages including Tamil in the Eighth Schedule were given the status of official languages. “BJP’s claim that it is opposing English exposes its two-facedness, when its intention is to impose Hindi. On the one hand, it imposes Hindi while on the other, it opposes English,” he said.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the Centre’s Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan had spent ₹643.84 crore towards Sanskrit while only ₹29 crore had been spent in total for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia. “The amount spent towards Sanskrit, a language that is not even in use, is 22 times the money spent on very old regional languages. This is being done to spread the ideology of RSS. This is also an attempt to take over the State’s rights.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the State BJP’s twin faces had been exposed again when its MLA Vanathi Srinivasan called for a bandh on October 31 in Coimbatore while the party’s State President K. Annamalai submitted in the Court that he had not supported the call for a bandh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app