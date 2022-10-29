Alagiri hits out at T.N. BJP, says party is two-faced 

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday said that the protests organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP, stating the DMK was not prioritising Tamil language when the BJP at the Centre was imposing Hindi at all levels in the country, showed that the State BJP was two-faced.

He also condemned Mr. Annamalai’s statement that the party would protest if there was imposition of English in the guise of fighting imposition of Hindi, and contended that English had to remain as the official language until all 18 languages including Tamil in the Eighth Schedule were given the status of official languages. “BJP’s claim that it is opposing English exposes its two-facedness, when its intention is to impose Hindi. On the one hand, it imposes Hindi while on the other, it opposes English,” he said.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the Centre’s Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan had spent ₹643.84 crore towards Sanskrit while only ₹29 crore had been spent in total for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia. “The amount spent towards Sanskrit, a language that is not even in use, is 22 times the money spent on very old regional languages. This is being done to spread the ideology of RSS. This is also an attempt to take over the State’s rights.”

He said the State BJP’s twin faces had been exposed again when its MLA Vanathi Srinivasan called for a bandh on October 31 in Coimbatore while the party’s State President K. Annamalai submitted in the Court that he had not supported the call for a bandh.