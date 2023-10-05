HamberMenu
Alagiri criticises PM Modi’s remark on State control of temples

The temples under government control are functioning well, says TNCC leader

October 05, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TNCC President K.S.Alagiri

TNCC President K.S.Alagiri

 

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on State government controlling temples.

The temples under government control were functioning well, and it had made temples accessible to all, the Congress leader said in a statement.

Under the two years of the DMK regime, temple lands had been recovered, and more importantly, Periyar’s dream that persons of all castes should become priests at temples had come true, Mr. Alagiri said. Under these circumstances, the remarks made by Mr. Modi were condemnable, he said.

Mr. Alagiri alleged that the Prime Minister was trying to build the BJP in the State by creating a religious divide, but it would not succeed.

