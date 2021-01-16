Tamil Nadu

Alagiri criticises Centre for allocating more funds to promote Sanskrit compared to Tamil

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday criticised the BJP government at the Centre for allocating more funds for the promotion of Sanskrit and less funds for other regional languages, including Tamil.

In a statement, he alleged that the BJP government has allocated ₹643.83 crore in the last three years for the development of Sanskrit, while only ₹22.94 crore was allocated for Tamil.

Mr. Alagiri warned of serious consequences if the Centre continues its approach of ignoring regional languages.

