Alagiri counters Annamalai on DMK’s poll promises

July 06, 2022 22:28 IST

He also mocks the State BJP president on the announcement of padayatra

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday joined issue with Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai over his allegations that the DMK government had not fulfilled its election promises, and questioned him about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance.

Mr. Alagiri said while Mr. Annamalai questioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin about the non-fulfilment of creation of two lakh jobs in the State, India was facing historical unemployment for the first time in 45 years despite Mr. Modi promising to create two crore jobs every year during his 2014 election campaign.

Due to a fall in industrial growth, there is increasing unemployment in the country, Mr. Alagiri charged and claimed that the Modi government had messed up the implementation of GST, and was strangling the pockets of the country’s citizens.

“In the recently concluded GST meeting, GST has been imposed on everything from rice to milk to clothes and household items that are used by people every day. People are being affected due to price rise while the Modi government is only keen on the welfare of corporate. Mr. Annamalai does not have any right to protest against the DMK government,” he said.

He also mocked Mr. Annamalai for announcing that the BJP will begin a padayatra from January 1, 2023. “Whether you are doing a padayatra or coming rolling from the Vivekananda Memorial to Gopalapuram, the hatred of the people of Tamil Nadu against the BJP will not reduce,” he claimed.

“The BJP should not show its dual-face in Tamil Nadu by claiming to fight for the rights of the people,” he said.