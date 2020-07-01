Alagiri cites HC observation, seeks murder case against police personnel

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday said with the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) saying there was sufficient material to file a case of murder against the Sattankulam police in the custodial deaths of a father and son, and with CBI enquiry yet to begin, it was imperative for a murder case to be filed against the policemen.
“Even after the High Court bench’s observations, if the State government and the police department fail to file a case against the Sattankulam police personnel, they will have to pay a heavy price in the future,” he said.
Mr. Alagiri also said that a Special Investigation Team must be formed which would be monitored by the courts and an honest officer appointed to investigate the case.
Welcoming the High Court’s order on Tuesday on the Sattankulam case, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran called upon Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to give an assurance that the statement of Revathy, head constable at the Sattankulam police station, should not be destroyed or altered.
In a statement, he said that though it was a matter of relief that the High Court would continue to monitor the case, the Court should see to it that the guilty and those trying to shield them be brought to book.
