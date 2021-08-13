Tamil Nadu

Alagiri blames PM Modi for Twitter blocking Cong. handles

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri called the Narendra Modi government as “autocratic” and alleged it to be behind Twitter’s action of blocking the accounts of Rahul Gandhi and the official handle of the Congress and its leaders. “The Modi government is taking away the freedom of expression given to every citizen by the Constitution. They are acting against whoever is criticising the government and it is against the principles of democracy,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri called for uniting all forces who believe in democracy to fight against the autocratic moves of Mr. Modi.


