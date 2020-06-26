﻿Alagiri asks Prime Minister Modi to come clean on Chinese incursions

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violent face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh’s Galwan valley and sought an explanation as to how Chinese troops could intrude into Indian territory.
Speaking to reporters after paying homage to the portraits of martyred solicited at his native Keerapalayam near Chidambaram, Mr. Alagiri said that the Prime Minister should explain to the nation how Chinese troops could intrude into Indian territory and kill 20 soldiers, including a Colonel.
“By resorting to this brutal action, China has brought disrepute to itself across the world. Mr. Modi should not remain mum and must explain how Chinese troops could step into our territory,” he said. He said that it was indeed unfortunate that those who criticised the Prime Minister on the handling of the Chinese situation had been dubbed “anti-nationals”.
Mr. Alagiri said that BJP president J.P. Nadda had accused former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of presiding over 600 incursions while heading the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government at the Centre. But after Mr. Modi came to power, China had committed about 2,264 transgressions since 2015. The BJP and Mr. Nadda should respond to the alarming number of incursions under Mr. Modi, he said.
Taking strong exception to the custodial death of two persons in Sathankulam, Mr. Alagiri said that the police had resorted to unjustified action. The government should transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure impartial investigation and justice, he said.
