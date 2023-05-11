HamberMenu
Alagappa College of Technology alumnus makes it to Royal Society of London 

May 11, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

An alumnus of the Alagappa College of Technology of Anna University M. Madan Babu has been elected as Fellow of the Royal Society of London (2023).

The society is the oldest scientific academy “in continuous existence”, according to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital website, where Mr. Babu is a scientist.  

He is at present director of the Centre of Excellence in Data-Driven Discovery and a member of the Structural Biology department there.  

Mr. Babu got a B. Tech degree in industrial biotechnology in 2002.  He was selected to join the Royal Society for his pioneering data science-based strategies to reveal fundamental principles in biological systems. His research work would be of “tremendous interest” to develop novel therapeutics, the website said.   

