September 05, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday re-nominated A.J. Sekhar as the president of Local Advisory Committee, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Acting on the advice of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD’s board adopted a resolution appointing Mr. Sekhar as the LAC president to aid and advise the administration of temples and other establishments in the two States, TTD sources said.