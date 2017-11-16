Airtel to pay compensation for not activating fancy number

MADURAI

Madurai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed mobile phone operator Airtel to pay a compensation of ₹25,000 to a complainant for not activating a SIM card, for which he had paid ₹5,300 to get a fancy number.

Forum president V. Balasundarakumar, and members C. Packialakshmi and M. Marikamalai on Wednesday also directed the operator, represented by its manager in Madurai and Chennai, to refund the money he had paid along with ₹3,000 cost.

The complainant, Vincent Paul Raj of Old Kuyavarpalayam, had taken the SIM card with a fancy number on payment of ₹5,300 – ₹5,000 for fancy number and ₹300 for activation – from the operator’s office at K.K. Nagar here in April 2016.

He was told that the SIM would be activated in one day. Since it did not happen, he made enquiries and he was told that the price of fancy number was ₹12,500 and not ₹5,000, and hence the SIM could not be activated.

He filed a complaint with the forum. The mobile operator was initially represented by a lawyer who, however, did not file any written version.

The forum ruled that it was an unfair trade practice and deficiency in service by Airtel.