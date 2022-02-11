Airport Road at Lawspet turns accident-prone zone

Residents are unhappy over the tardy enforcement of traffic rules

The Airport Road at Lawspet has become an accident-prone zone. The residents are unhappy over the tardy enforcement of traffic rules, particularly in relation to violations involving commercial vehicles.

A month ago, a newly married person got crushed under the wheels of a bus owned by a private educational institution near Cluny School. The person died on the spot.

After the fatal accident took place, the stretch witnessed four minor accidents, the most recent of which occurred three days ago, a resident said.

The steep road, starting from the judges’ quarters and extending till the curve near the park, has become a major concern for two-wheeler riders, cyclists and pedestrians due to speeding by commercial vehicles.

Private bus drivers do not follow any rules while negotiating the busy stretch, and even ignore the fact that they are passing through a residential area that also houses several educational institutions.

“We have been complaining about the issue for a long time, but to no avail,” Revathy Raghu, a resident of Lawspet, said.

Careless driving

According to Rajesh, who runs a shop opposite Cluny School, accidents have become common, and it is mostly the two-wheeler riders who have fallen victim. “The careless manner in which people drive on the stretch is the main reason for the accidents,” he said.

“The police should review the footage captured by CCTV cameras installed in the area to understand the reckless manner in which people drive their vehicles. The only way to stop speeding and other traffic violations is frequent vehicle checks,” he added.

He said the area for pedestrian movement on the Airport Road had shrunk, right from Pakkumidiyanpet and Latha Steel junction. Commercial establishments had taken over the space for pedestrians for either putting up advertisement material or keeping goods for sale.

Vettri, another resident, said the traffic police should at least ensure that vehicles adhere to the speed limit while passing through residential areas. This would bring down accidents on the stretch, he added.