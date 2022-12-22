Airport at Parandur should not be built at the cost of agriculture: Dhinakaran

December 22, 2022 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Wednesday asked the DMK government why it was not heeding to the concerns of farmers over the proposed airport project in Parandur.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran said that though it was a development project, the airport should not be built by destroying agriculture. “When nearly 3,500 acres of farm land and one portion of a canal, feeding water to Chembaramapakkam tank, are sought to be damaged, how can we accept the project,” he exclaimed.

When the State government had decided not to acquire farm lands for an industrial estate project, why the same logic was not being applied to the airport project, Mr Dhinakaran asked the government.