ADVERTISEMENT

Air Quality Monitoring Station commissioned in Neyveli

April 03, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The facility has been set up at the NLCIL’s Thermal Power Station II Expansion; it will determine trends in ambient air quality

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has commissioned a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at the Thermal Power Station II Expansion.

The facility was inaugurated by NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli recently, and will determine the status and trends of ambient air quality, and ascertain whether the prescribed ambient air quality standards are violated.

According to a press release, Mr. Motupalli underscored the need for proper implementation of safety and environment systems in NLCIL and said all thermal power stations and mines have initiated steps to install CAAQMS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NLCIL has generated 30 billion units of power during the 2022-23 fiscal, and the Central public sector enterprise would soon be adding a 300 MW solar-based power plant at Barsingar in Rajasthan in the current fiscal.

NLCIL Directors Kalasani Mohan Reddy, Suresh Chandra Suman and Samir Swarup were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US