HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air Quality Monitoring Station commissioned in Neyveli

The facility has been set up at the NLCIL’s Thermal Power Station II Expansion; it will determine trends in ambient air quality

April 03, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has commissioned a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at the Thermal Power Station II Expansion.

The facility was inaugurated by NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli recently, and will determine the status and trends of ambient air quality, and ascertain whether the prescribed ambient air quality standards are violated.

According to a press release, Mr. Motupalli underscored the need for proper implementation of safety and environment systems in NLCIL and said all thermal power stations and mines have initiated steps to install CAAQMS.

NLCIL has generated 30 billion units of power during the 2022-23 fiscal, and the Central public sector enterprise would soon be adding a 300 MW solar-based power plant at Barsingar in Rajasthan in the current fiscal.

NLCIL Directors Kalasani Mohan Reddy, Suresh Chandra Suman and Samir Swarup were present.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / air pollution / power (infrastructure)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.