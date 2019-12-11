‘Air quality improved after Sterlite closure’

The Chennai Solidarity Group, extending moral support to the anti-Sterlite protests and allied activities, has reiterated that the air quality in Thoothukudi “has improved remarkably” after the Sterlite Copper unit in the SIPCOT Industrial Complex of the port town was shut down in April 2018.

In a statement, the Chennai Solidarity Group said Vedanta Limited is circulating a data obtained under Right to Information Act to claim that air quality in Thoothukudi had not changed even after the closure of Sterlite Copper smelter, “which is false and not borne by official monitoring data”.

Data from three stations in Thoothukudi, operated by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s National Air Monitoring Programme, had revealed that “air quality in Thoothukudi had improved remarkably” since the time that Sterlite Copper’s operations were shut down in April 2018. The number of days with unhealthy air quality as recorded by the monitoring station in SIPCOT Industrial Complex where Sterlite Copper is located reduced by half after the factory was closed, according to National Air Monitoring Programme data from TNPCB.

Air quality was unhealthy for more than 56% of the time from April 2017 to March 2018 when the factory was in operation. Unhealthy air days reduced to 27% from April 2018 to March 2019. During this period, the number of days with acceptable air quality increased from 44% to 73% after Sterlite Copper smelter was closed.

The TNPCB monitoring station at Raja Agencies also reflected similar trend as the number of days with acceptable air quality had increased from “a meagre 5% in 2017 - 2018 to 42% after the copper smelter closure”, the statement said.

The air quality index (AQI) is a pollution index calculated as an aggregate of several pollution parameters including sulphur-di-oxide, nitrogen-di-oxide, ozone, ammonia and particulate matter (dust). The TNPCB has reportedly collected the AQI from three monitoring stations at Raja Agencies, SIPCOT and AVM for 12 months between April 2017 and March 2018 (when Sterlite Copper smelter was operational) and between April 2018 and March 2019 (when the factory was closed down).