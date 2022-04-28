Air pollution level up in Perungudi

TNPCB sent its mobile pollution monitoring unit on Thursday and it recorded 148 microgram/cubic metre of PM10

With smoke billowing from the Perungudi dump, levels of various pollutants, including PM10 and Ozone in the ambient air, have climbed up over the past two days.

PM 10, which is particulate matter of size lesser than 10 microns in diameter, has gone up from an average of 15 microgram/cubic metre on Wednesday to an average of 27 microgram/cubic metre.

The maximum levels of PM10 recorded by the continuous air quality monitoring station at Perungudi touched 38 microgram/cubic metre. PM10 however, remains well within the 24 hour limit for the pollutant which is 100 microgram/cubic metre.

Ozone too shot up from a maximum of 10 microgram/cubic metre on Wednesday to a maximum of 18 microgram/cubic metre.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board sent it's mobile pollution monitoring unit to the spot and on Thursday, it recorded an average of 148 microgram/cubic metre of PM10 and average PM2.5 of 75 microgram/cubic metre. These figures are for three hours from 6 p.m. on Thursday.