Air pollution level in Chennai, Coimbatore higher than WHO norms: Greenpeace

27 January 2022 21:41 IST

PM10 levels in Chennai three times more than the WHO prescribed norms, says study

The levels of PM10 (particulate matter less than 10-micron size in the air we breathe), in Chennai has increased by 3 to 4 times; and in Coimbatore and Puducherry have increased by 2 to 3 times higher than revised standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

An analysis of air quality data of cities,including Chennai, Coimbatore and Puducherry, by Greenpeace India has shown that the average pollution levels in these cities were much higher than the new WHO air quality guidelines. The study, which analyses data from the Central Pollution Control Board, indicates that air pollution was a public health crisis not only in north Indian cities but also in south Indian cities.

Similarly, the levels of PM2.5 (particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in size) has increasedby six to seven times inCoimbatore, andby four to five times inChennai and Puducherry. The levels arehigher thanthe World HealthOrganisation(WHO)revised standards but well within theNational Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

Akanksha and Avinash Kumar Chanchal, the authors of the report, have called for a comprehensive, systemic and time-bound action to reduce the air pollution levels. “If we don’t act now, these south Indian cities too are not far from cities like Delhi in terms of the health and economic impact of air pollution,” they said.

The Greenpeace study hassuggested various steps to reduce pollution levels, among which is the need for introduction of new NAAQSbased on WHO air quality guidelines.Governments need to seek alternatives to burning fossil fuels for power, transport and industry.It calls for establishment ofcar-free days or zones in cities toalleviate pollutionandillustrate that it is possible to travel about the city without private vehicles.