Air passenger with suspected mpox symptoms isolated at Tiruchi govt. hospital

An air passenger has been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, with suspected symptoms of mpox, a viral disease.

The patient, a 27-year-old professional from Tiruvarur district working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had flown into the city from Sharjah. He was reportedly placed under isolation at the Tiruchi International Airport after he showed symptoms of mpox on Thursday (October 31, 2024), and was subsequently admitted to MGMGH.

When contacted, a senior hospital official told The Hindu that the patient’s blood sample had been sent for further testing. “We are waiting for the results. Until then, the patient will be kept under observation at the Tiruchi GH,” the official said.

Mpox is a zoonosis, a disease that is transmitted from infected animals to humans. Symptoms include painful rashes, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.

