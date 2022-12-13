‘Air passenger traffic in Chennai-Jaffna sector may stabilise in a month’

December 13, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Alliance Air, which has recommenced its flight services on the Chennai-Jaffna-Chennai sector, expects the traffic in the sector to stabilise in one month.

Indicating this during an interaction with select journalists on Tuesday, Vineet Sood, chief executive officer of the airlines, expressed confidence about the increase in the volume of traffic. “[In November 2019], we started with three flights a week. Later, this rose to seven flights a week. Now, we have commenced [the services] with four flights,” he said, sounding optimistic about the rise in the traffic load during the festival season in January. [Each flight can carry a maximum of 72 passengers].

Pointing out that the Sri Lankan government was “supportive” of the resumption of air services, Mr. Sood said the question of covering more places in Tamil Nadu would be considered depending on the response for the Chennai-Jaffna sector.

While the company had been operating services to 55 destinations in India, Chennai-Jaffna was the first international sector. In the event of the Sri Lankan government reducing embarkation fees and providing concessions in parking and landing fees, the fare for the sector would come down to ₹6,200 two-ways. He said the Cabinet of the neighbouring country had given approval to the move in principle. A gazette notification was expected.

On the issue of increasing the strength of the baggage for the sector, which was 20 kg per passenger, he said his organisation was allowing it as this was conditioned by the capacity of the [Jaffna] airport. Mr. Sood said his company had sought an assistance of ₹600 crore from the Indian government for expansion and clearing its dues.