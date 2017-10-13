Air Force job rally, a huge hit

A total of 2,160 candidates appeared for a written test conducted during the Indian Air Force’s airmen recruitment rally at Voorhees College on Thursday.

According to officials, there was a footfall of 4,600 candidates. However, 2,160 were found eligible to appear for the test, while the remaining were rejected on various grounds. Candidates should have passed class X and XII examinations with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks aggregate and minimum 50% marks in English.

However, an official noted that even students from the commerce stream had come to take part in the rally but were rejected.

The second phase of the rally held on Thursday was for testing candidates from Vellore, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Erode, Ariyalur, The Nilgiris and Perambalur districts. The first phase was held on October 9.

He said 24 candidates cleared the written test on Thursday. The rally was being held for recruitment as airmen in group ‘X’ (Technical) trades. Collector S. A. Raman visited the venue.