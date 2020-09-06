Tamil NaduCHENNAI 06 September 2020 00:54 IST
Air-conditioning allowed in restaurants
Restaurants in the State are allowed to function from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can use air-conditioning, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam announced on Saturday.
In an order, he said restaurants should follow the guidelines framed by the Centre for air-conditioning and ventilation. He said takeaways would be permitted up to 9 p.m. Tea shops are permitted to function from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The government had already permitted shopping malls, showrooms and big-format jewellery and textile shops to use air-conditioning.
