Air-conditioning allowed in restaurants

CHENNAI

06 September 2020 00:54 IST

Restaurants in the State are allowed to function from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can use air-conditioning, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam announced on Saturday.

In an order, he said restaurants should follow the guidelines framed by the Centre for air-conditioning and ventilation. He said takeaways would be permitted up to 9 p.m. Tea shops are permitted to function from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The government had already permitted shopping malls, showrooms and big-format jewellery and textile shops to use air-conditioning.

