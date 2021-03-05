AINRC chief’s pilgrimage

PUDUCHERRY

05 March 2021 02:07 IST

Former Chief Minister and founder of All-India N.R. Congress N. Rangasamy is known for going on pilgrimages before announcing significant decisions. Two days after making a visit to the ashram of his spiritual guru Appa Paithiya Swamigal in Salem, on Thursday, he left for Thiruchendur to offer prayers at the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple. This comes at a time when he is set to take a certain crucial decision on his party’s alliance with the BJP. A consultative meeting of leaders recently had advised him to contest the poll alone if the BJP does not accept AINRC as the dominant partner in the alliance.

Advertising

Advertising