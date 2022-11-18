Aim to make T.N. a leader in industrial development, says CM Stalin

November 18, 2022 01:49 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Friday said his government’s aim is to make the State numero uno for industrial development.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the centenary celebrations of The Employers Federation of Southern India (EFSI), he assured the stakeholders of all support. If the State government, employers and employees get together, Tamil Nadu’s growth would rise to the kind of highest level, not seen before. That is our goal,” Mr. Stalin said.

The CM also highlighted his goal of making the State a $1 trillion economy.

“A lot of investments have come in during the last 15 months. We have attracted investments from businessmen from other States as well as from other countries, Mr. Stalin said. He said the Dravidian Model of growth in all segments also includes economic and industrial growth. Mr. Stalin recalled the role played by the Justice Party in developing industries. The Dravidian Movement played a key role not only in social justice, but also in industrial development, he said.

Mr. Stalin also said a number of measures have been taken for the welfare of organised workers through the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, covering educational assistance for children, marriage assistance and death compensation among other kinds of aid. He said the Labour Department was taking measures to ensure cordial relationships between employers and employees through negotiations, and the State government had also formed an expert committee including members who were owners and employees.

The CM also said the government has implemented the ease of doing business guidelines.

Coffee table book released

Mr. Stalin released EFSI’s Coffee Table book and A Krishnamoorthy, Group Chairman, Amalgamations Group received the first copy.

In his welcome address, R. Srikanth, president, EFSI, said the Federation is ready to partner with Tamil Nadu and other southern States for upskilling and reskilling of workforce.

N. Kumar, Vice Chairman, Sanmar Group, said among India, and southern States, Tamil Nadu has stood out over the years for its path of inclusive development. Tamil Nadu is always known as an industry friendly and peaceful industrial relations State, he said. Mr. Kumar also said automation has become a reality now, and new jobs have to be found as ‘employment’ in the original term will reduce. Both employers and employees need to be agile and be adaptive to the change and progress through reskilling, he added.

Tamil Nadu Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan was also present on the occasion.