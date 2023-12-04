ADVERTISEMENT

Ailing tusker found dead on Central Training College campus of CRPF near Coimbatore

December 04, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A male elephant that was found dead within the vast campus of the Central Training College (CTC) of the Central Reserve Police Force near Coimbatore on Sunday, is believed to have died of an injury in its mouth.

Forest veterinary officer A. Sukumar conducted the post-mortem examination on the carcass on Monday and noticed an injury in its mouth, said officials with the Forest Department.

However, it was yet to be ascertained whether the male elephant suffered the injury after biting into a country made bomb or in a fight with another tusker. Samples have been collected for forensic examinations.

Field staff of the Forest Department found the carcass within the CTC campus, around 700 metres away from the nearest forest boundary falling under the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, on Sunday evening. The carcass was believed to be two days’ old.

According to the Department, the same tusker was found along with seven elephants in Thadagam north forest beat of the neighbouring Coimbatore forest range on November 29. Though the elephant appeared to be sick and weak, the staff could not approach the animal as it was roaming with a herd.

The next day, the elephant was found consuming tender feeds like banana stem. Though fruits stuffed with medicines were left at various places, where the elephant was expected to come, the animal did not come.

An official said a total of 25 staff from Coimbatore and Periyanaickenpalayam ranges were tasked to trace the elephant. Though the staff searched for the elephant as five teams, they could not locate it. A drone was also used for the search operation, said the official.

A total of 19 elephants have died of various reasons in Coimbatore forest division so far this year.

