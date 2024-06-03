Ailing elephant recovers after four days of treatment near Coimbatore, walks into the wild

A female wild elephant that had been under the care of the T.N. Forest Department for the past four days near Maruthamalai in Coimbatore district, recovered and walked into the forest on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The elephant, aged 40, was found collapsed, in a lateral recumbent position, at the Maruthamalai foothills, along with its four-month-old calf, on May 30.

Veterinarians of the Department led by A. Sukumar, initiated treatment. They rehydrated the elephant and administered vitamins, minerals, antibiotics and other drugs on the first day.

The elephant was then lifted to a standing position with the support of slings attached to a crane on the second day, following which it started taking feeds, including fodder and fruits. This arrangement also helped the calf to nurse from its mother.

The calf joined a herd of elephants, which is said to be that of its mother’s, on Saturday (June 1) morning. It, along with other elephants, also visited the mother late on Saturday.

Veterinarians continued treatment for the sick elephant until Sunday night, until they found that it had regained strength to stand on its own. The slings, which were used to lift the elephant, were removed on Monday morning and the animal walked into the forest.

According to District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj, frontline staff were tracking the elephant to monitor its health and also to ensure that it unites with its herd and calf.

Dr. Sukumar said that a lot of factors and decisions made in the treatment turned crucial, helping the elephant regain its health.

“On the first day, our focus was on stabilising the elephant and reviving its health. A lot of fluids were administered through various methods, including rectal rehydration. After it regained some strength, we lifted the animal using four individual slings attached to a crane the second day. This helped the elephant in taking proper feeds, while the calf was able to have milk from mother. Since the calf joined the herd on Saturday morning, there was no loss of energy and nutrients through the milk consumed by the calf. Around 20 litres of milk could have been consumed by the calf if it had remained with its mother,” he said.

Dr. Sukumar added that the veterinary team was unsure whether the elephant had any underlying illness. Hence, the operation could be called a complete success only if the elephant continued to be healthy in the coming days and managed to get united with its calf,” he said.

T.N. Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu, in a post on social media platform X, said, “Thanks to the treatment, she [the female elephant] gained enough strength and was released to freedom in the wild today. We are monitoring her to keep an eye on her well being. Gratitude and kudos to the entire team for their efforts...”