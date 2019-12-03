Ailing elephant kills mahout at Salem zoo

An elephant at Kurumbapatti zoological park killed its mahout on Monday evening. A team of veterinarians offered mild sedation to the animal and recovered the mahout’s body.

Around 5.20 p.m. on Monday, wildlife veterinarian Prakasham was conducting a regular check on the elephant, Andal. It turned unruly and attacked him when he tried to control it, forest officials said. The mahout was identified as M. Kaliyappan from Pollachi.

According officials, the elephant was ailing and efforts were being made to transfer it to Tiruchi for rehabilitation. District Forest Officer A.Periasamy and other senior forest officials reached the zoo.

The 65-year-old elephant was brought from the Alagar temple in Madurai in 2009 to the zoo following a High Court direction to treat it for different ailments.

In 2013, the elephant killed a daily wager in the zoo and three devotees in the Madurai temple, Mr.Periasamy said.

He added that the carcass would be sent to Salem government hospital for autopsy.