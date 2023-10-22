ADVERTISEMENT

Aided college teachers demand Career Advancement Scheme benefits due to them

October 22, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The teachers plan to commence their protest in Tiruchi in front of the District Collectorate on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

The Aided College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) has demanded that the Higher Education Department implement Government Order No. 5, issued in January 2021, to provide teachers the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) benefits.

The G.O. also assured incentives to teachers who had completed their M.Phil or Ph.D degrees. The teachers had also demanded the old pension scheme instead of the new contributory pension scheme.  Though the government had issued the G.O., it went back on the CAS with oral instructions. Even government college teachers have gotten the benefits.

There are enough Joint Directors and Regional Directors who by now could have gotten the details of the number of teachers who have bee affected. Over 20,000 teachers are affected, said Sahaya Satish, general secretary of ACTA.

The teachers said despite their repeated demands, the eligible teachers had been denied their CAS benefits due to them in four stages. The teachers plan to commence their protest in Tiruchi in front of the District Collectorate on Thursday.

