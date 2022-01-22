Aid for owners of boats in SL custody

CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that it would grant financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the 128 owners of mechanised fishing boats and ₹1.5 lakh each to the 17 owners of country boats that are currently in Sri Lankan custody.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced that compensation to the tune of ₹5.66 crore would be granted towards damage incurred by 105 fishing boats and fishing equipment during the northeast monsoon,” an official release said.

Representatives of various fishermen associations called on Mr. Stalin at the Secretariat and urged steps to secure the release of fishermen in Sri Lankan custody. The Chief Minister elaborated on the steps being taken by the State government.

Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and senior officials were present during the meeting on Thursday.