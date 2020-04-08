AICTE launches helpline portal

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched an online helpline service portal for students. The site has helplines for various issues – from food, mess and internet facility to online virtual classes and library and books.

According to Council chairman Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, the idea materialised after the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic came into effect on March 25. The portal, https://helpline.aicte-india.org, was developed by two student interns.

Support for issues such as accommodation, online classes, attendance, examination, scholarships, health, transport and harassment is available. Students can key in the city they are in and seek services from any of the listed mobile numbers of the faculty.

Mr. Sahasrabudhe said around 6,500 colleges had extended support. He had also appealed to voluntary and non-governmental organisations, philanthropists for support.

Experienced faculty have offered to give students online classes. M. Bharathi, a professor of instrumentation and control, who is bed-ridden following a surgery said, “I could give online classes. That is something I can do even from the bed,” she said.

Vithya G, a professor in an engineering college in Vijayawada, who is currently in Chennai, and writing a journal paper on the economic effects of COVID-19, said she wanted to share her expertise in Internet of Things, sensor network, e-health and health management.

A. Rajadurai, professor in the Department of Production Technology of Anna University, said he had already handled two sessions since Monday. Although the classes were for his students at the Madras Institute of Technology, he said he was surprised by the attendance for virtual classes.

“I expected less than 50% response. But 85% of the students participated. It was an interactive class. The rest of them probably could not join due to connectivity issue,” he said.

D. Thanigaivelan, a professor in SRM University, said his online classes were scheduled thrice a week. “I am a mechanical engineering professor but if students from other department contact me, I can put them on to the right person,” he said.