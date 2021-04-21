AICTE, Guvi plan coding class on Saturday

Participants will be taught to develop a face recognition app

Guvi and All India Council for Technical Education will host an AI-for-India event on Saturday.

The event has targeted to enrol 10 lakh students. So far, 2.8 lakh students have registered for the online coding programme. Industry experts will teach participants to build a face recognition app using Python programming language.

The aim of the event is to teach skills to as many as possible in Python and artificial intelligence. The one-day coding event is targeted at students, IT professionals and anyone in the 8-80 age group interested in coding. Registrations may be done on https://www.guvi.in /AI-for-India.

Participants may choose their time slot for training. Guvi will unlock a free Python course to enable participants to learn the foundational concepts of Python programming language. Participants will receive a participation certificate. Unlimited access to a coding skill-building platform called ‘CodeKata’, will be offered to all who register for ‘AI-for-India’.