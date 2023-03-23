AICTE brings new norms for engineering colleges

March 23, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Engineering colleges may admit 360 students from the academic year 2023-2024. Currently they are permitted to admit only 300 students.

The All India Council for Technical Education’s Approval Process Handbook that was released on Thursday has brought relief to colleges that are struggling to admit students and opened opportunities to introduce different courses.

The council has lifted the moratorium on starting new colleges. A college may apply for one or more programmes but engineering colleges must opt for “at least three core branches”. The council has included Electronics and Telecommunications as a core branch..

Colleges may apply for conversion of courses. However, in case a course does not have the closest nomenclature then colleges must apply for conversion in the closest branch. Earlier, colleges had to apply for closure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Institutions are permitted to apply for multiple programmes and levels not exceeding three divisions per course instead of just one level (undergraduate/diploma) earlier.

Increase in intake and additional courses at the UG/PG/diploma level are allowed only in engineering and technology colleges that offer a minimum of three courses in core branches.

The council has introduced a single window portal system to apply for permission to start colleges instead of applying on AICTE’s website. The MCA has been renamed Computer Application course.

The council has permitted variation in intake in conventional, multidisciplinary and emerging courses.

The size of class room has also been reduced from 75% to 50%. Also, institutes offering vocational courses will, henceforth, be issued only a No Objection Certificate instead of Extension of Approval.

Safety of women

To ensure the safety of women students and faculty, institutions must create a 24X7 women helpline. Institutions must set up a platform that students and faculty can access if they need psychological counselling.

The council has brought relief to colleges with low intake. Those with less than 50% admission for the past three years have been allowed to reduce faculty by 25%. Earlier, irrespective of the student strength, colleges had to maintain the student-faculty ratio at 20:1 causing financial strain.