AICL donates ₹1 crore to special scheme

Arise Investment and Capital Limited (AICL) has contributed ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s special scheme for the welfare of children orphaned during the pandemic.

Aadhav Arjuna, managing director, AICL, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Mr. Arjuna who is also the vice-president of the All-India Basketball Association and president of the Tamil Nadu Basketball Association assured Mr. Stalin that vaccines would be administered to more than 500 national-level State athletes as part of the ‘Vaccine for all’ campaign.

An amount of ₹1 crore was donated by ZF Wind Power towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The company’s plant head and executive director Deepak Pohekar and company secretary S. Sridhar presented the cheque to Mr. Stalin.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin met the Chief Minister and presented a cheque of ₹89 lakh collected from the people of the constituency.

The Rajasthan Cosmo Club Foundation has reconverted a shipping container into a mobile medical emergency unit.

The first seven-bed capacity container unit was installed at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.