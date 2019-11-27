AICC to prepare roadmap for State unit ahead of Assembly polls

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked its national secretaries in charge of Tamil Nadu, Sirivella Prasad and Sanjay Dutt, to prepare a roadmap for the State unit to enhance its vote share and presence in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly election in 2021.

Mr. Prasad said a draft roadmap was in the works. “Once it is finalised, we will present it to the AICC and then take things forward,” he told The Hindu on Tuesday. The Congress leader said the AICC’s approach to elections was not simply about winning or losing, but participating to consolidate the party’s vote share and expand its base.

On Tuesday, the State unit held a meeting of District Congress Committee presidents to discuss the upcoming local body polls.

The meeting deliberated on the party’s strategy for the local body polls and the areas it needed to work on, Mr. Prasad said.

Seat sharing

“Seat selection will happen after the elections are announced and after discussions with the alliance leader, the DMK,” he said

When asked if the party was hopeful of the local body polls being conducted, Mr. Prasad said the cadre had been asked to be prepared either way.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said all district unit presidents had been asked to work hard for the success of the party in the local body polls.

“It’s not very difficult to win local body polls. But we have to work hard for ensuring success in the seats that are given to us,” Mr. Alagiri told the meeting.