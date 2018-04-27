AIBOA seeks education loan waiver

The All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) Tamil Nadu State Committee will seek waiver of all education loans and nationalisation of all private sector banks at its 8th conference.

The conference is scheduled to be held at the World University Service Centre, Chetpet, Chennai, on April 28.

More than 500 delegates from across the State are expected to participate in the conference, according to an official statement.

“While loans are made available by banks, jobs are not available on completion of the course. Even though the Central government assured creation of 10 million jobs every year, the reality is otherwise. Hence, students are unable to repay their loans,” a statement issued by the general gecretary of the AIBOA State committee said. It also pointed to cases of harassment of students by the lenders for repayment of education plans.

“The Kerala government has taken the bold step of waiving the educational loans availed of by the students in the State,” the statement noted. Taking a cue from Kerala, the Centre should waive all educational loans in India, it said.

Citing the recent controversies at the ICICI Bank and the Axis Bank, the association sought nationalisation of all private sector banks to save and protect the public deposits.

It also urged the Centre and the State government to waive crop loans for farmers who under stress and also settlement of wage revision issue at IDBI Bank.