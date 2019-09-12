AIBA takes exception to CJ’s resignation

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) has taken exception to the resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani pursuant to the Supreme Court collegium’s decision to transfer her to the High Court of Meghalaya.

In a press communiqué, the association said her resignation amounted to denigrating the Supreme Court collegium comprising the top five judges.

The AIBA is chaired by designated senior advocate Adish C. Aggarwala of New Delhi, and has senior advocate of the Madras High Court, S. Prabhakaran, as its vice-chairman.

The Chief Justice ought to have respected the collective wisdom of the collegium and shifted to the High Court of Meghalaya without any protest, the association said.

“India is one Union and all of its High Courts enjoy equal status under the Constitution. Therefore, discriminating one High Court against the other on the basis of location or size would be anathema to the constitutional scheme of things. If all judges and Chief Justices refuse to go to smaller High Courts, there won’t be any judge available to function from such places,” it said.