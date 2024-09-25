AIADMK’s women workers stage demonstration in Chennai

Women workers of the AIADMK staged a demonstration in Chennai on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) against the DMK government over incidents of violence against women and children in Tamil Nadu.

Former Ministers B. Valarmathi and S. Gokula Indira led the protest near Valluvar Kottam. The cadre raised slogans, alleging there was no safety for women and children in the State, and highlighted the menace of illicit liquor.

In another development, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami called for a meeting of the party functionaries attached to its IT wing. The meeting is scheduled for October 1, at the party’s head office in Chennai.

