AIADMK’s women workers stage demonstration in Chennai

Updated - September 25, 2024 01:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Ministers B. Valarmathi and S. Gokula Indira led the protest near Valluvar Kottam

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the AIADMK’s women’s wing stage a demonstration over violence against women, in Chennai on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Women workers of the AIADMK staged a demonstration in Chennai on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) against the DMK government over incidents of violence against women and children in Tamil Nadu.

Former Ministers B. Valarmathi and S. Gokula Indira led the protest near Valluvar Kottam. The cadre raised slogans, alleging there was no safety for women and children in the State, and highlighted the menace of illicit liquor.

In another development, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami called for a meeting of the party functionaries attached to its IT wing. The meeting is scheduled for October 1, at the party’s head office in Chennai.

