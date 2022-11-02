Tamil Nadu

AIADMK’s ties with BJP are election specific only, says Jayakumar

D. Jayakumar of the AIADMK

D. Jayakumar of the AIADMK | Photo Credit: File

 

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary , D. Jayakumar, on Wednesday said his party’s relationship with the BJP was meant only for facing elections together.  

“It is wrong to say that we are being operated at the behest of the BJP. I am sure that they [the BJP] would not do that. Ours is a massive organisation. We are the principal Opposition party,” Mr Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai.  

 As for Local Administration Minister K.N. Nehru’s observation that the DMK and the AIADMK were like brothers, Mr. Jayakumar replied that such a bond was not in existence since the inception of the AIADMK in 1972. “It is us who will capture power again,” Mr Jayakumar emphasised.


