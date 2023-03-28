AIADMK’s record on fulfilling promises poor; DMK has acted on 86% of its announcements: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

March 28, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday said while the AIADMK failed poorly in fulfilling its promises during its ten-year tenure, from 2011 to 2021, the DMK government had released orders for 86% of the announcements it made since coming to power in 2021.

In his reply in the Assembly to the discussion on the 2023-24 Budget, the Minister said the AIADMK made 507 promises during the 2011 and 2016 elections. Of these, orders were issued only for 269, accounting for only around 50%. Promises like the creation of an aero park, statue for Tamil Annai and mobile phones for ration card holders had not been fulfilled. Importantly, of the ₹3.27 lakh crore promised for 1,704 announcements made under Rule 110 of the Assembly, only projects worth around ₹87,000 crore (27%) were implemented.

In contrast, he said, the present government had issued government orders for 3,038 (or 86%) of the 3,537 announcements it made through various modes since coming to power. Of the 67 announcements made under Rule 110 of the Assembly, government orders were released for 63; 39 of these have been implemented and 24 have come to public use.

He said the DMK government had also implemented the previous AIADMK government’s promise of providing breakfast in schools. Pointing out that providing breakfast to schoolchildren was present in the National Education Policy 2020, he said Tamil Nadu was the first State to implement it. Besides these, it has implemented schemes that were not promised during the elections.

Responding to issues raised earlier by members of other political parties, the Minister said the concern over reduced allocation for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare (ADTW) Department and the Rural Development (RD) Department were unfounded.

He said the reduction in ADTW was due to the Union government deciding to directly transfer student scholarships instead of routing it via the State government. Apart from this, the Budget allocation for the department has increased by around ₹70 crore. Similarly, the “apparent” reduction in the allocation for RD was due to the transfer of ₹3,000 crore to the Municipal Administration Department for administrative reasons under the Jal Jeevan mission. The allocation for RD had, in fact, increased by 10%. Dismissing the opinion by a few members of Opposition parties that the reduction in revenue deficit was not a “big achievement”, he said the degree of reduction achieved by Tamil Nadu in revenue and fiscal deficits had not been achieved by any other State. He highlighted that Tamil Nadu’s revenue and fiscal deficit percentages were significantly lower than that of the Union government.

