AIADMK’s organisational polls throw up no surprises

The party held polls to the post of district secretary in all the 75 district units in two phases – on April 21 and 25.

All prominent figures retain their posts

The AIADMK organisational elections have not thrown up any surprise, according to the first list released by the party on Wednesday, naming office-bearers for 41 district units.

All the prominent figures of the party, holding their post of secretary in their respective districts, retained their positions. They included former School Education Minister, K.A. Sengottaiyan – Erode (suburban); a loyalist of the party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and former MP, S.P.M. Syed Khan - Theni; former MP, N. Balaganga - North Chennai (South); former Electricity Minister, Thangamani – Namakkal; former Local Administration Minister, S.P. Velumani – Coimbatore (suburban) and former Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam (Villupuram).

The party held polls to the post of district secretary in all the 75 district units in two phases – on April 21 and 25. The list also mentioned the names of those who got elected to the posts of chairperson, deputy and assistant secretary and treasurer in the respective district units, apart from those who were nominated to the general council as members.