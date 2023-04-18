HamberMenu
AIADMK’s Madurai conference will mark a turning point, says Palaniswami

April 18, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami

The proposed conference of the AIADMK in Madurai on August 20 will be a turning point in the party’s history, its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said.

The meeting will be held in a grand manner, forcing all the leaders of the country to take note of it, Mr. Palaniswami said while addressing the media after unveiling a portrait of M. Elangovan, a party functionary from Chennai who was killed recently.

He reiterated that law and order was deteriorating in the State, and the government was “not paying heed” to his demand.

He also complained that his speeches in the Assembly were being blacked out during the telecast of Assembly proceedings through a social media channel. He asserted that a “grand coalition” would be formed for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

