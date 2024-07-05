AIADMK’s K.P. Munusamy slams Annamalai

The AIADMK deputy general secretary, K.P. Munusamy, slammed BJP State president K. Annamalai for his comments on the AIADMK’s winning ability in the elections, referring to the party choosing not to contest the byelections. According to Mr. Annamalai, the AIADMK would have only secured third or fourth place even if it had contested the elections. He had also called the AIADMK the ‘B’ team of the DMK.

Mr. Annamalai has no right to talk about the AIADMK especially after his own party that harped about “400 seats” starting from none other than the Prime Minister himself and ending with a mere 240, falling even below the 2019 figure of 303.

His party also lost royally in Faizabad to the Samajwadi Party after making Ayodhya an election issue. He has no moral right to talk about the AIADMK, Mr.Munusamy said.

He also hit out at the BJP leader for calling the AIADMK the “B” team of the DMK. Slamming Mr.Annamalai as being ahistorical for packing DMK and the AIADMK together, Mr.Munusamy said, the party of MGR had acted as a bulwark against the DMK.

He also slammed Mr. Annamalai’s comments on the AIADMK’s former Ministers and warned Mr. Annamalai to “hold his tongue”. He also added how Mr. Annamalai continues to invoke the late AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa.