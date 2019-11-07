Tamil Nadu

AIADMK’s general and executive council meeting to be held on November 24

A file photo of the AIADMK general council meeting in 2017

A file photo of the AIADMK general council meeting in 2017   | Photo Credit: M. Prabhu

Meeting to be held in Vanagaram; comes after a gap of two years

After a gap of two years, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has convened the meeting of its general and executive councils in the outskirts of Chennai on November 24.

AIADMK presidium chairman E. Madhusudanan will chair the meetings at a private marriage in Vanagaram near Chennai, a party announcement signed by party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami stated.

It was during the last such meeting in August 2017 that the party resolved to do away with the party’s general secretary post, which was held by V.K. Sasikala -- imprisoned in a disproportionate assets case since February 2017 -- and instead came up with a new structure to control its administration.

Since then, the reigns of the party have been effectively held with the joint leadership of Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami.

Nov 7, 2019

