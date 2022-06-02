AIADMK’s general and executive council meeting on June 23

It will be held at Vanagaram near Chennai

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has convened a meeting of its general and executive councils on June 23.

Party’s interim presidium chairman A. Tamilmagan Hussain will chair the meeting set to commence at 10 a.m. on June 23 at a private wedding hall in Vanagaram near Chennai, a party announcement signed by party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami stated.

The meeting assumes significance amid a sense of unease between the AIADMK and the BJP, whose leaders have been making observations indirectly affecting each other’s political interests.

While AIADMK leader C. Ponnaiyan said even though the BJP was an ally of his party, its growth would not augur well for the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu and Dravidian policies, BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran had said V.K. Sasikala, the aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, was welcome to join the national party.

BJP’s State president K. Annamalai said its parliamentary board and senior leaders would take a call on that.