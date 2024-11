The AIADMK’s district secretaries will meet at the party’s head office in Royapettah in Chennai on November 6.

To be chaired by general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the meeting assumes importance in the context of the party adopting a soft stance towards the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay, who held the first State-level conference in Vikravandi early this week.