AIADMK’s district secretaries to meet on November 21

November 20, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday, November 20, 2023 called a meeting of district secretaries and point men at the party headquarters for Tuesday.

The meeting, which is part of the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha election, will review the progress in the formation of booth-level committees by different wings.

On Sunday, the party readmitted the former MLA of Usilampatti, I. Mahendran, who was with the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). He rejoined the organisation in the presence of Mr. Palaniswami and former Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar. Mr Mahendran, who was elected to the Assembly in 2006, finished third in 2021 by polling about 55,500 votes, with a vote share of 26%.

In the 2019 by-election to Tiruparankundram, he secured almost 31,200 votes, but the AIADMK lost by about 2,400 votes to the DMK. Mr. Mahendran was hitherto the AMMK’s headquarters secretary and Madurai (suburban-south) secretary.