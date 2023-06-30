AIADMK’s district secretaries to meet on July 5

June 30, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK will hold a meeting of its district secretaries and headquarters functionaries on July 5.

The meeting will be chaired by general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, according to a press release.

Earlier, Mr. Palaniswami reminded the ruling DMK of its electoral promises to coconut farmers and demanded that the minimum support price for copra be increased to ₹150 a kg; copra procurement at the minimum support price be made seven times a year instead of being treated as a seasonal crop; and the government procure all the by-products.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another statement, the party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, referred to the ongoing agitation by stone quarries’ owners and called for talks between the agitators and the authorities to resolve the issues raised by the former.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.