AIADMK’s district secretaries to meet on July 5

The meeting will be chaired by general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, according to a press release

June 30, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK will hold a meeting of its district secretaries and headquarters functionaries on July 5.

The meeting will be chaired by general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, according to a press release. 

Earlier, Mr. Palaniswami reminded the ruling DMK of its electoral promises to coconut farmers and demanded that the minimum support price for copra be increased to ₹150 a kg; copra procurement at the minimum support price be made seven times a year instead of being treated as a seasonal crop; and the government procure all the by-products.

In another statement, the party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, referred to the ongoing agitation by stone quarries’ owners and called for talks between the agitators and the authorities to resolve the issues raised by the former.

